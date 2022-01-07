One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Update

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the November 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth $7,513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 0.9% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEPW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 3,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

