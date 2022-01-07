Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Position Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.66% of Ooma worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.10 million, a PE ratio of -197.08 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

