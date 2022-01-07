OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $39.86 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and $2.39 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00072142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.57 or 0.07579536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.12 or 1.00422495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007798 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.