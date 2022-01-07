OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.68

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.68 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 374,926 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

