OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 64.1% in December

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

OPHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

