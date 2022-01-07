Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Director Louis Cusimano Acquires 15,433 Shares

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Director Louis Cusimano bought 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSAT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Orbsat Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 81.44% and a negative net margin of 83.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

