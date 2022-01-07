Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.52. 24,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 115,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 83.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Louis Cusimano bought 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Phipps bought 46,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orbsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

