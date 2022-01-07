Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.93 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $233.00 million and $35.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

