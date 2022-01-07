Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

