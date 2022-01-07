Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.6 days.

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$22.60 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

