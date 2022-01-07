Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.19 million and $146,305.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00119261 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

