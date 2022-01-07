Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Critical Contrast

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.61 $2.48 million $1.05 13.81 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.75 $20.32 million $2.30 8.83

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ottawa Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

