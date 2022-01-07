Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.17. 149,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 96,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Outbrain had a positive return on equity of 406.80% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outbrain, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.