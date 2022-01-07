Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Outbrain stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outbrain will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

