Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $42.46 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

