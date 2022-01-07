Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 52,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 44,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

OVCHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

