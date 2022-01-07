Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.84. 131,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,936,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

