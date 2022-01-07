Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacira acquired MyoScience in 2019, following which the company added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel sales and revenues from royalties of the iovera system. The recent label expansion of Exparel in pediatric patients is expected to boost sales further. Exparel’s launch is now underway in Europe, which should drive sales too. However, the company’s heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a major concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind. Moreover, sales are constantly being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

