Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $532.91 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.65 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

