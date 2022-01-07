Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,052,990. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $126,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

