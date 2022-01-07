Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

