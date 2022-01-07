Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PXT traded up C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,695. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.0200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

