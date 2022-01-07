Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The stock traded as high as C$42.12 and last traded at C$41.55, with a volume of 6946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.50.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

In related news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at C$521,577.90. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.89.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.53 million. Research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

