Particl (PART) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $8,854.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003869 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00366120 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,821,233 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

