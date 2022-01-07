Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 23,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,870. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

