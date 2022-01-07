Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.61.

Passage Bio stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 42.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 55.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

