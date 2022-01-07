Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

