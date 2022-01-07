PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 117,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

