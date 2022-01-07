Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Up 4.3%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.69. 38,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,629,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

