PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the November 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 497,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,257. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 58,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $65,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

