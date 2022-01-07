Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 99% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $41.51 million and $3.34 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 99% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.08 or 0.07556642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.29 or 0.99845736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.