Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $73.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 23.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $73,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

