PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Up 34.0% in December

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 316,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $459.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,983,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

