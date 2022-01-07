Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,314 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

