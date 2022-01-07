Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

