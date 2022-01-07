Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $394.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.48.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

