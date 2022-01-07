Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

