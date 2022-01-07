Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

