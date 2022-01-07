Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

