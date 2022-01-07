Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £4,999.68 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,737.21).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 130.47 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £678.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.61.

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.