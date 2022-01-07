Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PQEFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 9,339,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 2.62. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Petroteq Energy
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.