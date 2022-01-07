Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PQEFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 9,339,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 2.62. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

