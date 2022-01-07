Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.53. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

