Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.92 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $104.92 million and $21.52 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.