PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.