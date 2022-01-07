PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Shares of PFX stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.