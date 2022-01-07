Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. 4,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

