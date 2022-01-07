Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.33).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 665.20 ($8.96) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 659.68.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

