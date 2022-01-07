Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.84

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.84 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.88). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.88), with a volume of 173,994 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHTM. boosted their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.20.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.