PIN Trading Down 36.5% This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00067248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.79 or 0.07711893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.62 or 1.00006149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007793 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

