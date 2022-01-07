Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.